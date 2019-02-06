MASS-STREAM thermal mass flow meters for gases

I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

Bronkhorst presents the MASS-STREAM series of robust mass flow meters and controllers for gases.

MASS-STREAM thermal mass flow meters operate on the basis of direct through-flow measurement in accordance with the constant temperature anemometer principle. Featuring a no-moving-parts design, the flow meters allow the measured gases to pass the two stainless steel sensor probes directly without bypass. Consequently, the gases move entirely unhindered on their flow path, making the series particularly suitable for applications with low pressure loss as well as less sensitivity to moisture and particulate contamination than thermal mass flow instruments with a bypass sensor.

Key features of the MASS-STREAM thermal mass flow meters and controllers include a robust electronics casing design with IP65 protection (dustproof and splash waterproof); optional integrated multifunctional display available; maximum measuring range expanded to 10,000 ln/min air equivalent (D-6390 model); and analogue I/O signals as well as RS232 interface provided as standard. The interface with DeviceNet, PROFIBUS DP, Modbus or FLOW-BUS protocols can be integrated.

Bronkhorst’s MASS-STREAM thermal mass flow meters and controllers find use in gas consumption measurements, aeration and purging processes as well as natural gas/ biogas applications.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.