Low pressure loss McMenon FPD300 venturi tubes

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration presents the McMenon FPD300 classical venturi tube, a robust, low pressure-loss device available in line sizes of 50mm to 1200mm as standard, with larger sizes available upon request.

The meter can measure a wide range of clean liquids and gases. Smaller sized units are machined from barstock or forged bar while larger sizes are typically fabricated from rolled plate with forged flanges.

For applications requiring exceptionally low pressure loss, a version featuring a longer outlet cone with a shallower internal angle is available – this combination reduces the overall pressure loss.

Based on advanced technology, the McMenon FPD300 venturi tubes have a no-moving parts design, providing a virtually maintenance-free solution. The performance of the device can be calculated by measuring key dimensions alone, with calibration available to reduce uncertainty.

McMenon FPD300 venturi tubes are suitable for a wide range of liquids, gases and steam, and come in various materials to suit the process fluid and working conditions.

Key features also include: designs available for high temperatures and pressures; suitable for horizontal or vertical pipelines; significantly lower pressure losses reducing operating costs in pumping or compression; good performance even at high Beta-ratios; less impact from upstream disturbances; profile resistant to the effects of wear, offering a particularly stable calibration and long life; tolerance to the presence of some solids in the fluid; and suitable for passage of multiphase flows and wet gas.

Note: Such applications require the application of special correlations to correct the flow readings.

