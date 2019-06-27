Katronic’s innovative clamp on flowmeter for gases

I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration presents a new range of flowmeters for gases from Katronic.

Katronic’s KATflow 180 is an ATEX-approved clamp-on flowmeter for gases that takes non-invasive, clamp-on measurement into new areas with the ability to measure gaseous flow at low pressures and even in metal pipes, which wasn’t possible until now.

Clamp-on measurement of gas has typically been limited to high pressures, plastic pipes and ‘ideal’ installations. The KATflow 180 gives excellent results right down to atmospheric pressure. Additionally, Katronic’s ‘Lamb Wave’ technology makes accurate measurement possible even in metal pipes, including steel.

A gaseous medium dampens an ultrasonic signal far more than a liquid, making non-invasive flow measurement of gases far more difficult. The effect reduces as pressure increases, hence the 5 bar lower pressure limit at which conventional transit time measurements using shear waves can be made. The resonant frequency of the pipe material excites Katronic’s Lamb Wave transducers, making the pipe wall act as both emitter and receiver of ultrasonic pulses, thereby multiplying the effective transducer area for higher signal strength and better signal/noise ratio.

A stronger signal means that the KATflow 180 is better able to compensate for the attenuation of the gas; Katronic has also developed advanced signal processing techniques to analyse the measured data and deliver accurate measurements.

The KATflow 180 is able to measure in pipes from 25mm to 1.5m diameter, with flow rates of 0.1 m/s to 75 m/s and pressures of 1 bar up to unlimited maximum. The clamp-on flowmeter can be mounted permanently in an ATEX Zone 1 or 2 hazardous area, with a robust housing and non-intrusive programming.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.