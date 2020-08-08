Katronic KATflow 150 advanced clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeters

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration presents the KATflow 150, an advanced range of clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeters from Katronic, delivering flexibility and performance to the user with a comprehensive specification and a list of configuration options.

Featuring a practical modular design and offering a wide variety of different transducer types, this instrument is suitable for everything from simple water flow measurements to energy flow monitoring and automated process control.

The KATflow non-invasive flowmeters work on the transit time ultrasonic principle. This involves sending and receiving ultrasonic pulses from a pair of sensors and examining the time difference in the signal. Katronic uses clamp-on transducers that are mounted externally on the surface of the pipe and generate pulses that pass through the pipe wall. The flowing liquid within the pipe causes time differences in the ultrasonic signals, which are then evaluated by the flowmeter to produce an accurate flow measurement.

The key principle of the method applied is that sound waves travelling with the flow will move faster than those travelling against it. The difference in the transit time of these signals is proportional to the flow velocity of the liquid and consequently, the flow rate.

Since elements such as flow profile, type of liquid and pipe material will have an effect on the measurement, the flowmeter compensates for, and adapts to changes in the medium in order to provide reliable results. The instruments can be used in a variety of locations from measurements on submarines to installations on systems destined for use in space, and on process fluids ranging from purified water in the pharmaceutical sector to even toxic chemical effluent. The flowmeters will operate on various pipe materials and diameters over a range of 10mm to 6,500mm.

