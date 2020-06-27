Katronic clamp-on flowmeters with Profibus PA

Katronic’s sophisticated KATflow 150 and KATflow 170 non-invasive, clamp-on flowmeters are now available with Profibus PA digital communications, adding to the efficiency of plant operations.

Katronic equipment has always communicated the basic process measurements, along with maths functions to deliver relevant information to the user to aid decision making. However, the addition of digital communications such as Profibus PA means that a wide variety of process variable data can be delivered simultaneously, allowing more sophisticated choices to be made, driving asset management and predictive maintenance so that users can schedule manpower more effectively and maximise plant uptime.

Industry 4.0, IIoT, plant digitalisation, etc., all rely on the ability to gather and make sense of data. Katronic delivers a non-invasive, clamp-on device that can be easily added into the process without disruption or downtime, collecting data on every aspect of the flow; from basic measurements such as flow volume, flow velocity and temperature to the way that the flow rate varies with the operation of other plant infrastructure such as valves and pumps, even variations in the speed of sound through the fluid can be logged, allowing plant operators to build a picture over time.

Changes in operational profiles can be tracked, actions taken and maintenance prioritised, maximising uptime, increasing efficiency and reducing costs.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.