Interface load cells and torque transducers meeting broad requirements

Interface load cells are used for test and measurement applications all around the world

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration has partnered with Interface to offer their customers one of the widest range of load cells to meet standard or special applications.

Regardless of their requirement for general purpose, low profile or miniature cells, customers can now talk to the experts in force measurement, Interface and AMS about the forces they need to measure, and under what conditions and constraints. Customers will be walked through the load cell specification process, and provided with standard solutions or customised products, or even have a new product built from scratch to meet their exacting requirements.

However, customisation is not required for most requirements because Interface stocks thousands of load cells, which are available for same-day or next-day shipment. Interface load cells are used for test and measurement applications all around the world in a wide variety of industries including aerospace, automotive, medical equipment, material test equipment, and oil and gas exploration and production.

Interface load cells, torque transducers and instrumentation are used in many industries for test and measurement applications. These include aerospace structural, automotive component, engines, crash, soil, asphalt, cable, spring, biomechanical, and medical testing as well as all types of material testing machines. Interface products are also used in hundreds of applications such as manufacture of assembly, machine tools and presses, tank and hopper weighing, cranes, medical, conveyors, cable tension monitoring, process control, textile fibre tension, power control, electric motors, transmissions, blood separation, and oil well measurements among many more.

Made from proprietary materials, Interface load cells are guaranteed to outperform the competition with each load cell individually tested and calibrated to the highest industry standards.

Interface’s world-leading load cells range includes their proprietary strain gauge, designed and manufactured entirely in the United States. Interface machines their own flexures in-house with 14 CNC machines, allowing them to closely monitor the quality of the machining process. This vertical integration throughout the machining, production and calibration processes ensures customers get the finest load cells in the market. The Interface manufacturing process guarantees performance and gives customers the benefit of increased durability, helping them avoid downtime in their own manufacturing or testing processes.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.