Interface load button load cells from AMS

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration presents load button load cells from Interface featuring a small size but delivering high measurement performance.

One of the smallest load cells offered by Interface in both diameter and height, these specialised ‘miniature’ stainless steel load cells are small in size, but big in measuring capacity, which can range from 5 lbf to 50,000 lbf. The spherical radius design of Interface’s compression load button load cells (also called load buttons) is frequently used in confined spaces to provide excellent precision force measurement solutions.

There is a high demand from industries for accurate sensor technologies that can be used in OEM applications such as medical devices, drones, industrial automation, packaging and robotics. The engineered product designs of these smaller applications require high performing load cells such as the low profile pancake style load cells in a much smaller construction. Load button load cells are also commonly used in test and measurement projects.

The two most popular load button load cells from Interface are their LBM and LBS models. Here is a quick overview of Interface load button load cell products that have diameters ranging from 25mm to 96mm, and heights from 10mm to 38mm:

LBM compression load button load cell with capacities from 25 to 50k lbf, environmentally sealed and temperature compensated

LBS miniature compression load button load cell with capacities ranging from 5 lbf to 1k lbf. It can be as small as 3mm in height

LBMP overload protected compression load button load cell offers overload protection and temperature compensation, and has a small diameter. Its capacities range from 0.01 kN to 100 kN

LBMU ultra precision compression load button load cell is superior in accuracy to any other load button with enhanced eccentric load rejection. Capacities are from 100 lbf to 1k lbf

MSC miniature column compression load button load cell uses Interface’s proprietary temperature compensated strain gages. It has a small compact design with low deflect.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.