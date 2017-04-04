FS10i flow switch/monitor now approved for hazardous areas

The compact FS10i flow switch/monitor from Fluid Components International (FCI) has obtained hazardous area approvals from multiple agencies for a wide range of liquid and gas monitoring applications requiring accurate, reliable flow assurance and alarming.

Available in Australia from AMS Instrumentation and Calibration , FCI’s FS10i flow switch/monitor has obtained multiple agency approvals including FM and FMc for non-incendive, Class I, Division 2, Groups A, B, C, D; Class II, Division 2 Groups E, F, G; Class III, T4@Ta=71°C; ATEX, IECeX non-incendive for gas and dust, Zone 2; EAC (TRCU) Russia, II 3 G Ex nA IIC T4 Gc, II 3 D Ex tc IIIC T81°C Dc, and IP64.

Ingress protection meets IP65, IP66 and IP67 in non-hazardous locations. The FS10i also comes with CE and CRN certifications, and complies with Canadian Electrical code requirements of ANSI/ISA 12.27.01-2011 as a single seal device. It is also the only product in its class to carry a SIL 2 compliance rating per IEC 61508 and has a superior 90% Safe Failure Fraction (SFF).

In air, gases, water or other liquids, the FS10i flow switch/monitor offers a solution wherever detection and user warning are required for a flow rate that is either too high, too low or a no-flow condition is present. Its SIL-2 compliance also ensures a highly reliable flow sensing instrument for repeatable and fast-responding flow trip point or alarm warning within seconds.

Designed for operation in rugged industrial processes, the FS10i flow switch/monitor features an air/gas sensitivity and setpoint range from 0.076 to 122 MPS and for water or liquids from 0.01 to 0.5 FPS [0.003 to 0.15 MPS]. It is suitable for use in fluid temperatures from -40°C to 212°C and at pressures up to 138 bar.

The FS10i comes standard with an SPDT 1A relay output for alarm/trip point setting instead of an open collector, and a 4-20 mA analogue output for trending and monitoring. Trip points can be set as high or low, and can be adjusted with hysteresis and/or time delay settings. The 4-20mA output is rangeable by the user in field installations.

Designed for application versatility, the FS10i flow switch/monitor is ideal for monitoring cooling water and fluids, leak detection, lubricant flow assurance, ventilation verification, chemical injection assurance, nitrogen purge verifications and compressor leak detection. Its compact size allows it to be placed in crowded equipment locations.

Developed with FCI’s advanced no-moving parts thermal dispersion sensing technology, the FS10i flow switch/monitor is temperature compensated for dynamic plant and process operating conditions. With all wetted parts manufactured with 316L stainless steel and Hastelloy C22 thermowells, the FS10i offers years of service with virtually no maintenance.

Key features of FS10i flow switch/monitor include insertion style design allowing easy installation with a few simple tools; set-up done in the field using either the two-button keypad, or with a PC connection to the FS10i’s serial I/O port; 10-character LED array indicating actual flow range and trip point setting, changing flash rate to provide an immediate visual alarm indication to the user; electronics housed in a stainless steel body for long service life; and input power 24 Vdc (21.5 to 30 Vdc), 2.5 Watts maximum.

To ensure excellent performance and installation ease, the FS10i flow switch/monitor is available in two probe lengths: a 50mm length with a 0.25-inch NPT (M), and a 150mm length, variable depth, with 0.5-inch NPT (M) compression fitting, with a Teflon or metal ferrule. Electrical connections are to a standard M12 connector or, optionally, to a 3m cable with pigtail terminations.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.