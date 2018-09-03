FS10i flow switch/monitor lowering energy costs in packaging machinery

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration presents the FS10i flow switch/monitor from Fluid Components International (FCI), designed to monitor compressed air in packaging machinery and lower energy costs.

Machinery manufacturers and plant engineers relying on the pneumatic control of automated assembly lines and end-to-end packaging equipment can reduce their operational compressed air energy costs significantly with the highly repeatable and dependable FS10i flow switch monitors. Compressed air is frequently used by automated assembly lines and packaging machinery to perform embedded processes in a wide range of industries. Manufacturers and operators of these types of machinery recognise that the production of compressed air is a significant contributor to their equipment’s operating costs.

By accurately measuring the compressed air flow lines, the FS10i switch/monitor can provide valuable information to the equipment’s control system, which helps to optimise the air flow and reduce operating energy costs. Through excellent detection of air leaks, which can occur due to failures of process piping, tubing or compressor seals, the flow switch/monitor can alert the operator to take remedial action.

Key features of the dual function FS10i flow switch/monitor include 4-20 mA flow monitoring output ideal for trending the rate of air flow; relay output for low flow trip point detection; simple, tactile feedback buttons allowing technicians to set trip point and flow range in the field under actual operating conditions; wide flow range from 0.076 MPS to 122 MPS; repeatability ±0.5% of reading; and simple insertion into threaded tees in 13mm or larger diameter pipe.

By simply simulating a high and low flow while in the calibration mode, the FS10i will range the 4-20mA output signal over that span and provide reliable indication of flow. The flow monitor’s fast response (under four seconds) and high repeatability to both increasing and decreasing changes in flow rate allow engineers to adjust compressed air levels to variable production line demands.

The FS10i switch/monitor features a top/front mounted 10-LED array, which provides a visual indication to plant technicians that the trip point has been exceeded (LED flashes on/off), as well as relative flow rate (10 percent increments) across the flow range.

FCI’s FS10i flow switch/monitor provides best-in-class features for long life with no routine maintenance in manufacturing plant environments. Its wetted parts are 316L stainless steel with the flow sensor’s thermowells constructed of highly corrosion resistant Hastelloy C-22. It operates in measured air temperatures up to 121°C and at pressures up to 138 bar. The electronics are contained in a stainless steel body and protected aluminium end cap, carrying IP65/66/67 protection ratings.

To ensure best performance and installation ease, the FS10i switch/monitor is available in a choice of three flow element lengths (insertion depth) and process connections: a 50mm length with a 0.25 inch NPT (M); or a 6 inch (150mm) length, variable depth, with 0.5 inch NPT (M) compression fitting, with either a Teflon or metal ferrule.

Designed for reliability and dependable measurement, the FS10i flow/switch monitor is the only instrument of its type and in its price range to carry a SIL 2 compliance rating. With no moving parts to clog or foul, it doesn’t require routine maintenance, helping save time and expense over any mechanical technology based flow switch.

