Flow meters and controllers with Ethernet interfaces

EtherNet/IP and Modbus-TCP interface options are available for Bronkhorst's mass flow meters and controllers

Bronkhorst High-Tech announces the availability of EtherNet/IP and Modbus-TCP interface options for their mass flow meters and controllers, as well as their digital pressure controllers.

Similar to the previously developed EtherCAT and Profinet communication protocols, EtherNet/IP and Modbus-TCP interfaces are based on Ethernet communication. Therefore, they can be applied with standard Ethernet cabling and also support an unlimited number of nodes.

EtherNet/IP (Ethernet Industrial Protocol) is designed for use in industrial environments and time-critical applications. First presented by the ODVA (Open Device Vendor Association) in the year 2000, EtherNet/IP is an open communication protocol that adapts CIP (Common Industrial Protocol) to the standard Ethernet.

The Modbus-TCP protocol is 100% Ethernet-compatible and used for data exchange between I/O controllers and I/O devices (slaves/ field devices). It adapts the widely used Modbus protocol to TCP/IP with Ethernet as the common medium. Modbus-TCP is a master/slave (or client/server) system in which Bronkhorst instruments can only be implemented as slave devices.

Backed by many years of experience with fieldbus communication, Bronkhorst, with their ‘multi-bus’ concept offers their customers an extensive choice of nine fieldbus interface options. The wide range of digital metering and control devices is applied in many different markets, e.g. the food & beverage and chemical industries, gas and fluid analysis equipment, glass and tool coating processes, testing fuel cells for the automotive industry and in machinery used to produce electronic chips, LED lights and solar cells.

