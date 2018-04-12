Flow meter calibration simplified with new VeriCal system

The new VeriCal in-situ calibration verification system introduced by Fluid Components International (FCI) for the ST100 Series flare gas flow meter eliminates the cost and effort involved in traditional calibration processes.

The ST100 flare gas flow meter with the VeriCal in-situ calibration system is designed to meet the US Minerals Management Service (MMS) Rule, 30 CFR Part 250, Subpart K, Section 250, stipulating that all domestic US offshore rigs processing more than an average of 2000 BOPD must install flare/vent gas flow meters. These regulations are intended to protect the environment by monitoring greenhouse gases (GHG).

The VeriCal in-situ calibration system verifies the accuracy of the ST100 flow meter’s flare gas calibration in minutes without removing the meter from the pipe or process to meet MMS regulations. Traditional flow meter calibrations typically require the oil/gas facility to periodically shut down the line, pull their flow meters from the process, install a spare, return the meter to the manufacturer or a calibration lab for testing, and finally pay to ship them back for re-installation.

Designed with feature-rich and function-rich electronics, the ST100 Series air/gas flow meter sets a new industry benchmark in process and plant air/gas flow measurement.

Key features include a unique graphical, multivariable, backlit LCD display/readout to provide comprehensive information with continuous display of all process measurements and alarm status as well as interrogate for service diagnostics; ability to store up to five unique calibration groups to accommodate broad flow ranges, and differing mixtures of the same gas and multiple gases, and obtain up to 1000:1 turndown; and on-board data logger with an easily accessible, removable micro-SD memory card capable of storing 40 million readings.

The flow meters are available in a choice of two multivariable core model families: While ST meters measure both mass flow and temperature, the exclusive STP family adds a third parameter, pressure, making the ST100 the world’s first triple-variable thermal flow meter. Both families include single-point and dual-element models as configurations.

The ST100 meter can be calibrated to measure virtually any process gas, including wet gas, mixed gases and dirty gases. The basic insertion style air/gas meter features a thermal flow sensing element that measures flow from 0.07 NMPS to 305 NMPS with accuracy of ±0.75 percent of reading, ±0.5 percent of full scale.

Designed for rugged industrial processes and plants, the ST100 flow meter includes service up to 454°C and is available with both integral and remote up to 300-metre electronics versions. The ST100 meter is agency approved for hazardous environments, including the entire instrument, the transmitter and the rugged, NEMA 4X/IP67 rated enclosure. Instrument approvals in addition to SIL-1 include ATEX, IECEx, FM and FMc. The ST100 also meets any requirement for 4-20 mA analogue, frequency/pulse, alarm relays or digital bus communications such as HART, Fieldbus, Profibus or Modbus.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website at www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.