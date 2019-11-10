Search
FCI ST80/ST80L mass flow meters for industry
FCI ST80/ST80L mass flow meters for industry

10 November 2019
article image FCI’s ST80 Series high performance air/gas flow meters
AMS Instrumentation and Calibration presents FCI’s ST80 Series of high performance, rugged thermal dispersion technology air/gas flow meters for use in industrial processes and plant applications.

Combining ultra-reliable, feature-rich electronics with the industry's most extensive selection of application-matched flow sensors, the ST80 also incorporates a robust, rugged transmitter enclosure and a wide range of process connections to provide long service life and ease-of-installation in your application’s pipe or duct.

The ST80 Series transmitter’s outputs are perfectly matched to the user’s DCS, PLC, SCADA, recorder, or alarm system. Regardless of whether the user’s output needs are traditional 4-20 mA analogue or advanced digital bus communications such as HART, Foundation Fieldbus, PROFIBUS, or Modbus, the ST80 has it covered.

The ST80’s graphical backlit LCD continuously displays flow rate, totalised flow, and temperature in both digital and bar graph presentation, while alarms and/or diagnostic messages will display as needed to alert operators.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.

