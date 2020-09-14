FCI’s ST75 flow meters optimising gas line control in industrial ovens

I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration presents the ST75, an advanced and compact range of air/gas flow meters from Fluid Components International (FCI), designed to provide precise gas line control for industrial ovens and furnaces.

FCI’s ST75 flow meter measures fuel gas, process gas, inert gas, waste gases and air in small line sizes, and is ideal for optimising natural gas flow control for industrial ovens, heat chambers and furnaces to reduce process and plant fuel costs.

Natural gas fuelled industrial ovens, heat chambers and furnaces are used in a wide variety of heating process applications. Two of the most common types of industrial ovens are batch ovens and conveyor ovens. Batch ovens support variable production load sizes, volumes and multiple temperature profiles where a high degree of process flexibility is desirable. Conveyor ovens, on the other hand, support highly repeatable temperature profiles with uniform, predictable volumes.

Regardless of the type of oven, heat chamber or furnace, they all benefit from the precise control of natural gas flow. FCI’s ST75 flow meter helps process and plant engineers more accurately control their complex heating processes to optimise rise time, which lowers gas consumption and minimises plant energy costs. In addition, reducing natural gas consumption decreases a plant’s carbon footprint to protect the environment.

The ST75 flow meter is equally well suited for low flow and high flow operations in industrial ovens and operates over a wide flow range, from 0.01 to 559 SCFM (0.01 to 950 NCMH) depending on the line size. For variable process conditions, the ST75 is factory preset to a wide turndown range at 10:1 to 100:1.

Key features of FCI’s ST75 flow meters include built-in temperature compensation helping maintain consistent performance in rugged, hot industrial process environments; accuracy to ±2% of reading with ±0.5% repeatability over varying process temperatures in line sizes from 6-51mm; Vortab flow conditioner added as a spool piece; and Models ST75V or ST75AV ideal for installations with limited straight-run and/or operating in transitional flow ranges with accuracy of ±1% reading, ±0.5% full scale.

The ST75 flow meter’s precision flow element has a no-moving parts design that employs platinum RTD sensors embedded in equal mass thermowells with microprocessor electronics calibrated to laboratory standards for a wide range of gases.

The ST75 flow meter features remote mounting capabilities for hazardous or crowded plant environments. The remote mount transmitter, which includes a full digital display, can be mounted up to 15 metres away from its thermal mass flow sensor in the process piping and connected via two 0.50-inch FNPT or M conduit connections.

The ST75 flow meter’s fully scalable dual 4-20mA standard outputs are user assignable to flow rate and/or temperature and a 0-1 kHz pulse output of total flow. The instrument can be ordered for input power with either 18 to 36 Vdc or 85 to 265 Vac, with or without a built-in LCD digital display.

Offering direct-flow measurement for higher performance at a lower cost with proven thermal dispersion technology, the ST75 flow meter eliminates the need for additional pressure and temperature sensors, flow computers, or devices that are required with orifice plates, Venturis, vortex shedding, and other volumetric meters. With virtually no maintenance required, the ST75 minimises both installed and lifecycle costs.

The FM and CSA approved ST75 flow meter is enclosed in a rugged, all-metal, dust and water resistant NEMA Type 4X (IP66) rated package designed for Class 1, Div 1 hazardous area installations and includes a rugged sensing element constructed with all welded 316 stainless steel and Hastelloy-C tips. ATEX/IEC approvals include Zone 1, II 2 G Ex d IIC T6 . . . T3; II 2 D Ex tD A21, IP67 T90° . . . T300°.

The ST75 flow meter is ideal for chemical processing, electronics manufacturing, food and beverage, electric power generation, metals and materials, and pharmaceutical industries among many more.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.