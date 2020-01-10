FCI’s Modbus compatible thermal mass flow meters

I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

Fluid Components International (FCI) presents the industry’s broadest selection of Modbus compatible thermal mass flow meters with the addition of the Modbus communication protocol to their new ST80 Series, the recently enhanced ST51A/ST75A Series, and ST100 Series and multipoint MT100 Series.

For Modbus-based measurement and control systems, with air or gas flow rate components, FCI can now provide an optimal, highest value flow meter solution matched to the application. FCI thermal mass flow meters with Modbus I/O are available for line sizes from 6mm to the largest of stacks and ducts, and every size in-between. They are designed to measure the flow of air and more than 200 different gases, including inert and hydrocarbon-based, in both pure and mixed compositions.

Thermal mass air/gas flow meters are direct mass flow measurement devices, have no moving parts to foul or clog, and require no routine maintenance, helping achieve lowest installed cost and superior service life.

Available from AMS Instrumentation and Calibration , FCI’s family of Modbus compatible thermal flow meters ranges from small, compact models to high feature, high performance and high accuracy products. Models are available that carry global agency approvals for Ex installations - both Div.1/Zone 1 and Div.2/Zone 2 types. Four of the product ranges carry independently evaluated SIL compliance (IEC 61508) ratings for use in safety instrumented system applications.

All FCI thermal flow meters are available in a vast choice of process connections to ensure compatibility with virtually any piping and installation criteria. Inherently dual function, the instruments can provide flow and temperature measurement, as well as totalised flow and outputs over the Modbus connection.

The Modbus option for all five FCI model series flow meters meets the EIA/TIA-485 standard. Transmission is via RTU or ASCII with standard MS (16 bit), standard LS (16 bit) or Daniel extensions (32 bit). In addition to Modbus, FCI’s thermal air/gas flow meters also provide 4-20 mA, analogue outputs, pulse outputs, and/or other digital bus communications of HART, Foundation Fieldbus, Profibus-PA and Profibus-DP.

