Ensuring safety in tanker ship maintenance with new oxygen analyser

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration has introduced a new oxygen analyser from Analytical Industries Inc. (AII) designed for use in marine vessel maintenance.

A typical maintenance process on a tanker ship includes the important task of a leak check of the tanks. For this, the tanks are purged with an inert gas such as nitrogen, and an oxygen analyser is used to check for trace oxygen levels in the purged tank. Depending on the type of vessel, the maintenance crews will need to be able to detect oxygen levels from 1000 ppm down to 50 ppm.

Key features of AII’s GPR-1100 portable oxygen analysers include lightweight design allowing simple handling at the point of use; minimal power required to operate, with the analyser able to run continuously for 30 days over 8 hours on a single battery charge; ability to measure down to less than 10 ppm of oxygen; and simple and intuitive operation paired with a robust casing to prevent accidental damage in a heavy industrial environment.

Quick-connect fittings in the GPR-1100 protect the sensor from ambient air when not in use, maximising the life of the sensor, which can last up to 24 months; replacement sensors designed for simple installation are also easily available. Sample conditioning options are available for filtration, pressure reduction and flow control.

The instrument is available with full ATEX certification for use in hazardous areas.

