ECD’s LQ800 multichannel controller delivering a total solution

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration presents a new two-in-one analyser-process controller from Electro-Chemical Devices (ECD), designed to simplify liquid measurement and process control in chemical, food and beverage, electronics, oil and gas, power generation, municipal water systems and more.

Featuring a highly intelligent web-enabled design, the new LQ800 multichannel controller delivers a state-of-the-art total solution, combining advanced IoT liquid analytical measurement of 50-plus parameters and precision process control of flow/level for a wide range of water-based industrial applications.

ECD’s hardworking LQ800 multichannel controller is designed to operate with up to eight digital analytical and flow/level process sensors. The analytical measurements available include: pH, ORP, Conductivity, Resistivity, Dissolved Oxygen, Selective Ion, Turbidity, Flow, Level, and many others in varying configurations for a given application.

The sophisticated LQ800 multichannel controller features built-in analytical calculations and data logging. Easily selectable mathematical functions include automatic measurement conversions for dissociation, cross-sensitivity and concentration levels. With the all-in-one LQ800, there’s no mental math guesswork or fiddling with digital calculator apps on mobile phones or cumbersome pen on paper calculations.

The sophisticated LQ800 controller digitally communicates with any of ECD’s S80 intelligent sensors. Using two-way communication, each plug-n-play S80 sensor automatically configures itself to the LQ800 multichannel controller’s menus and display screens for the desired measurement parameter, which eliminates complicated technician set-up routines.

Details such as the S80 sensor type, identity and serial number are stored in the sensor’s memory along with calibration registers. Sensors are calibrated at the factory so they are ready to use when connected; additionally, they are waterproof and submersible with all internal components epoxy encapsulated inside the housing and have various optional process fittings and configurations.

The intuitive LQ800 multichannel controller features a large easily viewed colour 120mm W x 90mm H touchscreen display. The display and interface can be web enabled with remote monitoring and activation with smart phones, tablets, personal handheld devices and computers with access via the web.

Designed with busy technicians in mind, the menu navigation structure is straightforward and accomplished using the large touchscreen display. The primary menu selections are: Multi Channel Main Display, Single Channel Detail Screen, Calibration Menu, Configuration Menu, Info Screens and Simulate Menu.

The ECD S80 sensors come pre-calibrated from the factory. Field calibrations are also easily performed with the LQ800 controller. The Calibration menu includes the Auto Cal function, a two point calibration, the Standardise function, a single point calibration or the Manual Calibration, where previously determined Offset and Slope values are entered manually into the LQ800.

The Configuration menus allow the display and output functions and the sensor’s characteristics to be configured or adjusted. Display screens include the Hold function, Graphical Display Style, Back Light and Contrast adjustments, Labels/Tags for naming the transmitter, Password Protection and a Factory Default reset. Output screens include setting the digital communications output, setting the 4-20 mA ranges and fault settings, and configuring the alarm relays.

The LQ800 multichannel controller is available as a 24 VDC or 100/240 VAC powered controller. Additional options include eight 4 to 20 mA outputs, eight configurable relays (for alarm, activated timers, control, and fault), and Ethernet communication. For large plant applications, multiple LQ800 controllers can be linked together.

Designed for harsh rugged environments, the LQ800 multichannel controller features a NEMA 4X/IP65 rating. It is suitable for use in ambient temperatures from -10°C to 55°C.

For further information, please visit the AMS website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.