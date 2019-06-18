ECD pH S88 hazardous location sensors

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration introduces the S88 pH sensors from ECD, featuring stainless steel housings.

Part of the Model S88 intelligent sensors line from ECD, the S88 offering includes pH sensors, ORP sensors, ion selective sensors, dissolved oxygen sensors, conductivity sensors and resistivity sensors. The S88 sensors have two universal sensor designs – insertion/submersion and valve retractable with a flared end to prevent blowout. The S88 sensors feature 316 stainless steel housings as standard; however, the housings are also available in various materials to maximise sensor performance while minimising cost of ownership.

The S88 pH sensors convert analogue signals from the electrode cartridge into a digital protocol that allows two-way communication with the transmitter. The identity of sensor, measurement type and serial number are stored in the sensor’s memory along with three calibration registers. When connected to an ECD digital analyser, the sensor’s information is uploaded to the analyser, helping configure the displays and outputs of the transmitter to the values appropriate to the sensor’s measured parameter.

The S88 insertion sensor uses a ¾” MNPT compression fitting as the process connection. This allows a variable insertion length to accommodate installation in pipe tees, flow cells, or through tank walls. Reversing the fitting will allow the sensor to be installed in a stand pipe for submersion into a tank.

The S88 valve retractable sensor uses a 1” ball valve with a 1” NPT process connection. When the rear compression fitting is loosened, the sensor will slide freely through the ball valve, stopping at the compression fitting for either insertion into or retraction from the process.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website, www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.