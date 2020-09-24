Search
Home > Easidew PRO XP dewpoint transmitters now part of Michell’s calibration program
Related Supplier News
Michell’s dual output Easidew moisture transmitter for harsh applications
Michell’s dual output Easidew moisture ...
AMS Instrumentation and Calibration introduces the latest version of Michell’s market-leading 2-wire Easidew dew point transmitter.
Michell’s new moisture analyser for catalytic reforming processes
Michell’s new moisture analyser ...
Michell’s updated QMA601 moisture analyser delivers fast response and stable measurements, providing operators with reliable moisture control.
AMS releases humidity calibration instruments for pharma manufacturing
AMS releases humidity calibration ...
AMS Instrumentation and Calibration announces the availability of humidity calibration instruments from Michell Instruments.

Easidew PRO XP dewpoint transmitters now part of Michell’s calibration program

By AMS Instrumentation and Calibration 24 September 2020
Supplier News
article image The Easidew PRO XP can measure dewpoint or moisture content in a variety of gas or liquid process applications.
logo
03 90178225

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration announces that Michell’s unique calibration exchange program has now been extended to Easidew PRO XP explosion-proof dewpoint transmitters. Michell’s calibration service helps customers keep their sensors fully calibrated while minimising downtime.

According to the calibration exchange program, customers can place an order for a guaranteed, reconditioned dewpoint transmitter. On delivery, the transmitter is exchanged for the installed moisture sensor, which is returned to AMS Instrumentation and Calibration. Using the service eliminates the need to shut down the process to send the dewpoint transmitter away for recalibration while ensuring that a fully calibrated moisture sensor is always installed.

With its global explosion and flameproof certification for use in hazardous areas, the Easidew PRO XP can measure dewpoint or moisture content in a variety of gas or liquid process applications.

Key features include accuracy of ±1°C dewpoint; measuring range from -110°C up to +20°C dewpoint; pressure rating of up to 450 barg; and ¾” UNF industry-standard process connection allowing simple installation or retrofitting into existing equipment.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website, www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.

Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Calibration Service Dewpoint Transmitters Moisture Sensors Explosion Proof