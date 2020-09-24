Easidew PRO XP dewpoint transmitters now part of Michell’s calibration program

I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

The Easidew PRO XP can measure dewpoint or moisture content in a variety of gas or liquid process applications.

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration announces that Michell’s unique calibration exchange program has now been extended to Easidew PRO XP explosion-proof dewpoint transmitters. Michell’s calibration service helps customers keep their sensors fully calibrated while minimising downtime.

According to the calibration exchange program, customers can place an order for a guaranteed, reconditioned dewpoint transmitter. On delivery, the transmitter is exchanged for the installed moisture sensor, which is returned to AMS Instrumentation and Calibration. Using the service eliminates the need to shut down the process to send the dewpoint transmitter away for recalibration while ensuring that a fully calibrated moisture sensor is always installed.

Key features include accuracy of ±1°C dewpoint; measuring range from -110°C up to +20°C dewpoint; pressure rating of up to 450 barg; and ¾” UNF industry-standard process connection allowing simple installation or retrofitting into existing equipment.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website, www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.