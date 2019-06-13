Centrifuge control with optek sensors

I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

Optek sensors can be installed at the inlet and outlet of centrifuges to greatly improve separation performance, reduce losses and improve product consistency.

Feed/ Inlet

The feed often has high variable solids loading. Separation efficiency can be greatly improved by installing an optek AF16-N or AS16-N just ahead of the separator. The separator feed rate can then be optimised based on real-time solids concentration measurements. The flow may be adjusted to meet system requirements for optimised performance and prevent overloading or clogging of the separator.

Outlet (Discharge)

The separator outlet (discharge) is the most common point of installation for process photometers. Monitoring at this point can help maximise the efficiency of the system. Some systems control discharge based on time parameters set from the previous run, which is only valid with an average constant feed load.

A more efficient approach is to control the discharge based on need, which can be monitored by an optek inline sensor. By using an optek turbidity sensor to control the discharge based on requirement, the number of discharge cycles can be reduced significantly. This increases yield, ensures consistency downstream, reduces mechanical wear, and helps avoid ‘blinding’ of downstream filters.

Typically for cell culture processing, an optek TF16-N scattered light sensor is installed to ensure immediate detection of lowest concentrations. An optek AF16-N absorption sensor is commonly used for higher density fermentation processing.

Solids Discharge

When measuring the absorption in the solids discharge stream of the separator, an optek sensor equipped with a small optical path length will accurately correlate absorption measurements directly to weight percent. This enables accurate yield measurement and control of product quality.

