Bronkhorst’s free online calculator for 1800 fluids

The Netherlands-based Bronkhorst High-Tech BV has expanded their database of gas and liquid properties from 1000 fluids to over 1800 fluids. Called FLUIDAT, this comprehensive database is used by the company for configuration and extremely accurate calibration of their extensive portfolio of flow meters and controllers, as well as for calculating pressure differences and valve seats among others.

This accurate database is also available as a free, online calculation tool for Bronkhorst customers who want to determine conversion factors when they use their flow meter for a gas (or gas mixture) other than that for which the instrument is calibrated. This online calculation tool, Fluidat on the Net, is also very valuable for physicists who need to calculate fluid properties or read the vapour pressure curve.

EL-FLOW Prestige, Bronkhorst’s high-performance range of gas mass flow meters and controllers, comes equipped with the data of 100 unique gases from the FLUIDAT database, offering the user excellent flexibility in varying gas types with optimum accuracy. With the embedded gas data, the EL-FLOW Prestige calculates in real-time, the gas conversion based on the actual gas properties. The free and easy-to-use software tool FlowTune enables the user to change the instrument’s configuration swiftly via the RS232 port of their computer.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.