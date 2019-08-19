Search
Home > Bronkhorst’s free online calculator for 1800 fluids
Related Supplier News
New flow meters improving boiler air preheater efficiency
New flow meters improving boiler ...
AMS has introduced a new range of multipoint thermal mass flow meters from FCI designed to improve the efficiency of boiler air preheater (APH) systems.
AMS appointed exclusive distributor for Bronkhorst in Australia
AMS appointed exclusive distributor ...
AMS Instrumentation and Calibration announces their appointment as the exclusive distributor for the Bronkhorst range of flow instrumentation in Australia.
Bronkhorst introduces new features in industrial gas flow meters
Bronkhorst introduces new features ...
Bronkhorst High-Tech presents the IN-FLOW series of mass flow meters and controllers featuring a rugged, IP65-rated dust-proof and waterproof design.

Bronkhorst’s free online calculator for 1800 fluids

By AMS Instrumentation and Calibration 19 August 2019
Supplier News
article image EL-FLOW Prestige comes equipped with the data of 100 unique gases from the FLUIDAT database
logo
03 90178225

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

The Netherlands-based Bronkhorst High-Tech BV has expanded their database of gas and liquid properties from 1000 fluids to over 1800 fluids. Called FLUIDAT, this comprehensive database is used by the company for configuration and extremely accurate calibration of their extensive portfolio of flow meters and controllers, as well as for calculating pressure differences and valve seats among others.

This accurate database is also available as a free, online calculation tool for Bronkhorst customers who want to determine conversion factors when they use their flow meter for a gas (or gas mixture) other than that for which the instrument is calibrated. This online calculation tool, Fluidat on the Net, is also very valuable for physicists who need to calculate fluid properties or read the vapour pressure curve.

EL-FLOW Prestige, Bronkhorst’s high-performance range of gas mass flow meters and controllers, comes equipped with the data of 100 unique gases from the FLUIDAT database, offering the user excellent flexibility in varying gas types with optimum accuracy. With the embedded gas data, the EL-FLOW Prestige calculates in real-time, the gas conversion based on the actual gas properties. The free and easy-to-use software tool FlowTune enables the user to change the instrument’s configuration swiftly via the RS232 port of their computer.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Flow Meters Flow Controllers Mass Flow Controllers Mass Flow Meters