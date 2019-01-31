Bronkhorst introduces new features in industrial gas flow meters

I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

Bronkhorst High-Tech of The Netherlands presents the IN-FLOW series of mass flow meters and controllers featuring a rugged, IP65-rated dust-proof and waterproof design.

Available for flow ranges from 0.05-1 mln/min up to 200-10000 m³n/h air-equivalent, the IN-FLOW series flow meters come with optional ATEX approval for use in Category 3, Zone 2 hazardous areas and are now offered with FM approval for Class I, Division 2 to meet the needs of the North American market.

Bronkhorst has also introduced a PROFINET fieldbus interface on their industrial mass flow meters and controllers for gases (FM and ATEX approvals are pending for this new fieldbus). PROFINET is said to be the ‘new standard for industrial automation’, offering major savings in configuration and commissioning. The flexible architecture of PROFINET with its comprehensive scope of functions enables innovative and cost-saving machine automation delivering maximum performance and precision, flexible address assignment and modular design, fast commissioning thanks to open access and defined interfaces, and optimal diagnostics of devices as well as the network.

Thanks to Bronkhorst’s extensive experience with fieldbus communication, their digital flow meters and controllers can be equipped with one of the six available fieldbus interface options depending on customer requirements.

Bronkhorst’s wide range of digital metering and control devices finds application in diverse industrial segments including food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.