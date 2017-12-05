Beamex’s free calibration software for documenting results

I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration introduces a free cloud-based calibration software by Beamex to help users document calibration results. Beamex has been developing calibration equipment for more than 40 years, and calibration software for over 20 years.

Calibrations performed in the process industry need to be documented on a calibration certificate. Manually documenting calibration results using paper and pen is inefficient and prone to errors. Beamex’s LOGiCAL calibration software addresses this shortcoming in the industry by automating the process.

Product Manager Antti Mäkynen explains that LOGiCAL reads the calibration results from Beamex documenting calibrators such as the Beamex MC6 or Beamex MC4, and hence does not store any critical data in the cloud. Results of calibrations performed using these calibrators are automatically stored in their memory. LOGiCAL software reads these results and converts them into a PDF calibration certificate that the user can save or print.

The LOGiCAL cloud communicates with the calibrators through a web service technology, allowing the calibration certificate to be generated using any device connected to the internet and a web browser such as Chrome, Internet Explorer or Safari.

One can start using LOGiCAL by visiting the Beamex LOGiCAL product page and registering online. Users will, however, need to have a Beamex MC6 or Beamex MC4 calibrator with the Documenting Calibrator option to utilise LOGiCAL.

The initial use of LOGiCAL will be available at no cost while further capabilities will be available as chargeable options. Beamex is committed to developing additional functionality in LOGiCAL based on user feedback and market requirements.

Jan-Henrik Svensson, CEO of Beamex Group says LOGiCAL delivers a very high value to customers who currently use pen and paper for calibration. LOGiCAL makes it easy for everyone to transition towards a streamlined calibration process since it is safe, has a small carbon or environmental footprint, and requires minimal IT support.

Beamex continues to develop its market leading CMX calibration software, an excellent choice for even the most demanding and regulated companies.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.