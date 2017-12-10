Beamex MC6-Ex Intrinsically Safe calibrator and communicator

I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration introduces a new intrinsically safe field calibrator and communicator from Beamex designed specifically for hazardous area applications in process industries.

Certain areas in process plants are classified as ‘Hazardous Area’ or ‘Ex area’, referring to an area that contains, or may contain flammable substances such as gas, vapour or dust. These are common in chemical and petrochemical industries, offshore and onshore oil and gas, oil refining, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, energy production, paint shops and mining among many more.

Using a regular, non-Ex classified calibrator in a hazardous area will require a hot-work permit, which takes time, effort and bureaucracy. The facility will also have to conduct a risk analysis and carry additional safety equipment such as gas analysers. Alternatively, the facility can use an Ex certified intrinsically safe calibrator in the Ex area. But not all Ex certified calibrators/ devices on the market are suitable for all Ex areas in the plant, potentially causing dangerous situations.

The Beamex MC6-Ex sets a new standard for intrinsically safe process calibrators.

The new Beamex MC6-Ex is an advanced, high-accuracy, documenting calibrator and communicator with excellent functionality. Recommended for field applications, it offers calibration capabilities for pressure, temperature and various electrical signals. The field communicator supports HART, FOUNDATION Fieldbus and Profibus PA instruments. The certification classification is Ex II 1 G and Ex ia IIC T4 Ga.

Key features of the Beamex MC6-Ex calibrator and communicator include IEC and ATEX certification allowing use in any Ex Zone/ Division, even in the most demanding Zone 0/ Division 1 areas; robust, IP65-rated dust- and waterproof casing; ergonomic design and ease-of-use making the device ideal for field application; and ability to communicate with Beamex calibration management software enabling fully automated and paperless calibration and documentation. The MC6-Ex can also be part of the paperless integration to the customer’s own ERP system.

The Beamex MC6-Ex also features internal loop supply; up to three internal pressure measurement modules and external modules; large 5.7-inch backlit colour display with touchscreen and multilingual user interface; smart field-replaceable battery pack; built-in field communicator; documenting capability; and data logging functionality. Additionally, communication with pressure and temperature controllers is possible in a safe area.

Beamex CEO Jan-Henrik Svensson commented that the new MC6-Ex is the first intrinsically safe calibrator on the market without any compromises in functionality or usability.

Beamex has been producing calibration equipment for more than 40 years and intrinsically safe process calibrators for over 30 years.

For further information, please visit the new AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.