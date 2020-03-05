Axioma Metering wins mega water meter supply tender in Italy

Axioma Metering won the tender for the installation of 100,000 new generation Qalcosonic W1 water meters in the Apulia Region of Italy.

The tender was organised by the largest Italian water supply company Acquedotto Pugliese to reduce water losses in the Apulia Region. Key objectives included efficiently using the available water resources, measuring water consumption more accurately, and effectively managing the water supply networks. Axioma Metering participated in the tender together with its partner, and won the order, competing against leading global manufacturers of metering devices such as Sagemcom and Arad Group.

AMS Water Metering is the exclusive distributor for Axioma Metering products in Australia.

The 6.5 million euro project is currently the largest involving smart meters in Italy and the largest in Europe providing for the use of IoT technologies.

“In the past several years, the Internet of Things has been one of the trendy phrases of technology industries. We can only be proud that we are among the first in the world to be offering the cutting-edge technologies used in energy accounting. This victory gained in Italy is comparable to the statement that Qalcosonic W1 meter is currently technically the most advanced and competitive meter in the global market,” said Ignas Vosylius, CEO at Axioma Metering.

According to Vosylius, the technical requirements sought by Acquedotto Pugliese for the metering devices were very extensive with the functional criteria comprising of as much as 80% of the total scope. This demonstrated that Acquedotto Pugliese was looking for the most advanced technology instead of the lowest price.

“I believe that this tender will become the building ground in the Italian market. Acquedotto Pugliese is the utility services company managing the largest technological base in Italy, which sets the technological standards for the entire market. The fact that this company tested and chose our meters will not go unnoticed by other market participants oriented towards the technological novelties,” stated Vosylius.

The Acquedotto Pugliese tender for 100,000 water meters only represents the first stage of the project. It is expected that the company will install 1 million new generation metering devices in this region.

“The launch of the project involves our meters; therefore, we will have a prominent advantage in future tenders for the subsequent development of this project,” he added.

In September 2019, Axioma Metering landed the project for the supply of smart water meters operating in the IoT network of a similar volume, which is being currently successfully implemented in Oman.

Qalcosonic W1 meter is one of the most universal energy meters on the market. The company is also presenting another version of the meter with the alternative NB IoT (Narrowband Internet of Things) technology. Axioma Metering will become the first manufacturer of meters offering both LoRa WAN and NB IoT connection options.

For more information on AMS Water Metering and the Qalcosonic range of smart ultrasonic water meters, please visit www.amswatermetering.com.