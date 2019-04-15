AMS to showcase smart water meters at OZWATER19

AMS Water Metering will be exhibiting their range of smart water meters from Axioma Metering at OZWATER19.

A major highlight of the AMS showcase will be the QALCOSONIC W1 ultrasonic water meter, the new flagship of the QALCO range of metering products. QALCOSONIC W1 represents a new generation of smart meters featuring a patented design, broad communication possibilities, IoT technology, impeccable metering accuracy and an outstanding durable housing.

The design features of the QALCOSONIC W1 represent a new technological evolution. With this smart meter, Axioma designers sought to combine clarity with innovation through the shapes found in nature. The size of this meter and its clarity led the team to base the design composition on the humble apple.

The QALCOSONIC W1 meter uses ultrasonic technology to measure the flow of water; the ultrasonic method can identify and immediately react to the tiniest of changes in any system. Together with a high dynamic range, this ensures exceptional flow metering accuracy and precision even with the smallest water flows, guaranteeing a cost reduction of 10-20%.

AMS will also display the QALCOSONIC F1 (IP68), designed for measurement of cold and hot water consumption in households and blocks of flats, as well as industrial applications, and the QALCOSONIC E3 ultrasonic heat meter, which is designed to measure the heating and cooling energy consumption where data is recorded in two separate registers. The meter finds application in district heating objects such as residential houses, companies and organisations, as well as heat supply facilities among others.

Meet AMS Water Metering on Stand Q31 at OZWATER19 in Melbourne from 7-9 May 2019.