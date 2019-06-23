AMS appointed exclusive distributor for Bronkhorst in Australia

I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

AMS Instrumentation and Calibration announces their appointment as the exclusive distributor for the Bronkhorst range of flow instrumentation in Australia and its territories. AMS will distribute Bronkhorst’s thermal, Coriolis and ultrasonic flowmeters and controllers for low flow rates of gases and liquids.

Bronkhorst’s flow instruments find use in a variety of applications in laboratory, machinery, industrial and hazardous environments, specifically in the pharmaceutical, research, metals, oil and gas, and food and beverage sectors.

Bronkhorst flow products come with the assurance of customer satisfaction, innovation and service backed by their experience, all of which ensure performance for life.

AMS looks forward to a long and rewarding relationship with Bronkhorst.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.