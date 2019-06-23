Search
AMS appointed exclusive distributor for Bronkhorst in Australia

By AMS Instrumentation and Calibration 23 June 2019
Supplier News
article image Bronkhorst designs integrated flow solutions for gas, liquid and vapour flow (Image: Bronkhorst)
AMS Instrumentation and Calibration announces their appointment as the exclusive distributor for the Bronkhorst range of flow instrumentation in Australia and its territories. AMS will distribute Bronkhorst’s thermal, Coriolis and ultrasonic flowmeters and controllers for low flow rates of gases and liquids.

Bronkhorst’s flow instruments find use in a variety of applications in laboratory, machinery, industrial and hazardous environments, specifically in the pharmaceutical, research, metals, oil and gas, and food and beverage sectors.

Bronkhorst flow products come with the assurance of customer satisfaction, innovation and service backed by their experience, all of which ensure performance for life.

AMS looks forward to a long and rewarding relationship with Bronkhorst.

For further information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.

