Search
Home > 3 OptiPEAK TDL600 moisture analysers installed at US gas plant
Related Supplier News
Michell’s new moisture analyser for catalytic reforming processes
Michell’s new moisture analyser ...
Michell’s updated QMA601 moisture analyser delivers fast response and stable measurements, providing operators with reliable moisture control.
New ultra-low maintenance trace moisture analyser
New ultra-low maintenance trace ...
AMS Instrumentation and Calibration presents the new quartz crystal microbalance moisture analyser recently launched by Michell Instruments.
Compact chilled mirror hygrometer gives high accuracy for reliable control of sintering processes
Compact chilled mirror hygrometer ...
Michell Instruments’ S8000RS chilled-mirror hygrometer offers an accuracy of ±0.1°C, with a wide measurement range of -90 to +20°C dew point.

3 OptiPEAK TDL600 moisture analysers installed at US gas plant

By AMS Instrumentation and Calibration 22 January 2019
Supplier News
article image Michell’s OptiPEAK TDL600 moisture analyser
logo
03 90178225

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Michell Instruments supplied three OptiPEAK TDL600 moisture analysers to a natural gas processing plant in the USA. The UK-based instrumentation and sensing manufacturer had won a bid to customise and supply the sampling systems to the plant.

Working closely with the plant operator, Michell’s systems engineering department designed a customised sampling system to meet the specific requirements of the application. The sampling system needed to have extra filtration to avoid dust carryover from the molecular sieve beds as well as additional safety features to protect the analysers in the event of high process temperatures.

Utilising the latest developments in laser spectroscopy, the OptiPEAK TDL600 offers market-leading of ±1% of the reading or 1ppmV verified by calibration traceable to NPL (UK) and NIST (US).

Key features of Michell’s OptiPEAK TDL600 moisture analysers include lower detection limit of 1ppmV making it one of the most sensitive and reliable instruments in its class on the market; and unique laser lock system ensuring the laser remains locked to the correct water absorption signal, maintaining a high integrity measurement at all times.

For more information, please visit the AMS Instrumentation and Calibration website www.ams-ic.com.au or call 03-9017 8225, or Freecall (NZ) 0800 442 743.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Moisture Analysers Processing Process Moisture Analysers