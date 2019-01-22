3 OptiPEAK TDL600 moisture analysers installed at US gas plant

I would like to enquire about AMS Instrumentation and Calibration

Michell Instruments supplied three OptiPEAK TDL600 moisture analysers to a natural gas processing plant in the USA. The UK-based instrumentation and sensing manufacturer had won a bid to customise and supply the sampling systems to the plant.

Working closely with the plant operator, Michell’s systems engineering department designed a customised sampling system to meet the specific requirements of the application. The sampling system needed to have extra filtration to avoid dust carryover from the molecular sieve beds as well as additional safety features to protect the analysers in the event of high process temperatures.

Utilising the latest developments in laser spectroscopy, the OptiPEAK TDL600 offers market-leading of ±1% of the reading or 1ppmV verified by calibration traceable to NPL (UK) and NIST (US).

Key features of Michell’s OptiPEAK TDL600 moisture analysers include lower detection limit of 1ppmV making it one of the most sensitive and reliable instruments in its class on the market; and unique laser lock system ensuring the laser remains locked to the correct water absorption signal, maintaining a high integrity measurement at all times.

