eco|mate RM metal shielded connectors

Amphenol Australia presents a range of rugged metal shielded connectors and cable assemblies featuring EMI/RMI shielding capability as well as a wide operating temperature range.

The connector of choice for demanding applications, the eco|mate RM range offers EMI/RMI shielding capability with appropriate backshell; an operating temperature range of -40°C to +125°C; and UL ECBT2 certification.

High-density contact arrangements are available for eco|mate RM from Amphenol Australia.

For more information, please contact Amphenol Australia at info@amphenol.com.au or 03 8796 8888.