Amphenol Australia now stocking AT Series connectors

The A Series from Amphenol Australia is a line of heavy duty plastic rectangular and circular connectors designed for use in a broad range of industrial applications. The A Series includes AT, ATP, ATM and AHD Series connectors.

AT Series connectors offer a high-performance, cost-effective solution for a broad range of interconnect applications. AT Series connectors are compatible with other existing standard products industry-wide.

The AT Series connectors find use in automotive, heavy equipment, agriculture, power generation, marine diagnostics, mining, mass transit, railway, mobile equipment and harsh environment applications.

More information about AT Series connectors is available online.