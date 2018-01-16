Ventilation and gas detection systems for car parks

Leading Australian supplier of car park systems, Gas Alarm Systems explains the importance of ventilation in car parks as well as the need to install gas sensors for continuous monitoring of the air in such environments.

The Building Code of Australia mandates that buildings must install a mechanical car park ventilation system compliant with Australian standards.

A specialist in car park ventilation solutions, Gas Alarm Systems can customise the system to individual needs while ensuring compliance with Australian standards. Gas sensors from Gas Alarm Systems are widely used in parking garages and loading areas for continuous monitoring of harmful gas concentrations in the air. The solutions range from standard CO warning systems to gas warning systems combined with NOx (nitrogen oxide) and EX (LPG) measurement.

Closed car parks generally need a CO/ NOx/ LPG warning system for measurement of the gas concentration and fan activation. Gas Alarm Systems offers comprehensive solutions encompassing the complete CO gas alarm system as well as the control and regulation of all fresh air, exhaust air and impulse fans.

For jet fan systems, as well as other exhaust systems in underground garages, specially designed and manufactured switchgears are offered.

How does it work?

The sensors are installed to comply with local requirements and wired back to a control unit such as an MSR compact gas controller or modular gas controller system, which in turn drives the contactors that control the fans. The two levels for alarm/ control include a low level that turns on the fans (usually to low speed) and a high level that runs the fan on high speed.

Using an approved CO system ensures the fan operation is triggered only when required, saving the building owner money on the initial cost as well as ongoing operational costs through lower energy consumption.

Consult with Gas Alarm Systems for all your gas detection and ventilation system design requirements. The company can also provide the integration of CO/ NOx/ LPG warning systems, as well as the connection to various building services interfaces such as fire alarms, fire dampers and BMS as an economical package.

Gas Alarm Systems operates under Alvi Technologies .