Search
Home > Upgrade your air testing kit with new exchange offer
Related Supplier News
Proven Stratos technology for pH, Conductivity or Oxygen now available at an astonishingly good price
Proven Stratos technology for pH, ...
The Stratos Eco series offers complete solutions for a broad range of applications
Getting more out of biofuel - Measuring pH levels in algae based biofuel production
Getting more out of biofuel - Measuring ...
Biofuel production from algae involves catalytic processes to obtain fuel from a specific type of algae or fermentation process to convert carbohydrates from algae to bioethanol.

Upgrade your air testing kit with new exchange offer

By Alvi Technologies 05 February 2018
Supplier News
article image GasAlarm’s air tester kit
logo
02 98387220

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Alvi Technologies announces a new exchange offer from GasAlarm for air tester kits.

Breathing apparatus used in firefighting, scuba diving and pharmaceutical packaging applications works on compressed air, which is used with SCABA or air line respirators. The quality of compressed breathing air in the apparatus needs to be monitored continuously as well as tested for compliance with Australian Standards.

GasAlarm has partnered with Uniphos (for Uniphos and KWIKDRAW gas detection tubes) to work with industries that require air testing equipment to monitor the purity of breathing air supplied directly from air compressors, breathing air cylinders or medium pressure air lines supplying air for airline applications and pneumatic machinery.

GasAlarm’s Airtester HP detector tubes (high pressure maximum 300bar) can indicate quickly and quantitatively the concentration of water vapour, oil, carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide in the breathing air.

Competitive Exchange Offer

Trade in your existing measuring kit for a brand new complete air tester kit from GasAlarm.

Please call 02 9838 7220 for any of your air testing applications including process gas flow parameters.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Compressed Air air testing Breathing Air Compressors