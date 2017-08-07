True RMS Measurement with VariTrans P 41000 TRMS

Our VariTrans P 41000 TRMS series transducers ensure accurate RMS value measurement even for strongly distorted signals.

Because of the poor insulation traditional millivolt AC transducers are very susceptible to errors and are designed for sinewave measurements only. Our VariTrans P41000 TRMS, however, has been developed to also accurately process distorted input signals. With input ranges of 60 mV through 10 V AC and insulation to withstand high voltages up to 3600 V AC as well as stability at frequencies up to 1000 Hz, the devices are ideal for many power engineering applications.

Vacuum encapsulation ensures long-term protection from aggressive environmental influences such as particle ingress and adds mechanical stability for high shock and vibration specifications. The VariTrans P 41000 TRMS also offers three-way galvanic isolation to 1800 V AC/DC according to EN 61140. This eliminates potentially hazardous situations that can damage surrounding equipment or create an unsafe working environment for employees. The P 41000 TRMS input is able to withstand up to 3600 V AC. The internal TRMS (TRMS = true root mean square) signal processing capabilities from 8 Hz to 1 kHz, with a crest factor of up to 5, make the devices ideal for applications such as: AC shunt measurement, variable frequency drives, railway networks (16.7 Hz), ship and aircraft electrical systems (400 Hz) and general utility scale measurements (50–60 Hz).

Additional features include a small footprint of only 22.5 mm in width, test voltages up to 15 kV AC, and the possibility to have 16 different I/O settings ! Devices can also be custom made with fixed inputs and outputs for voltages anywhere between 60 mV and 10 V AC. The P 41000 TRMS comes equipped with our VariPower broad range power supply for voltages from 20 to 253 V AC/DC. This ensures maximum safety even with unstable power grids. An incorrect assessment of the mains electricity is almost impossible, which may also prevent destruction of a device due to incorrect terminal wiring.

