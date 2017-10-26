Test your knowledge at the new Memosens Academy

Alvi Technologies announces the launch of the Memosens Academy, a new online platform that offers members an opportunity to understand all the basics of the Memosens digital sensor technology for liquid analysis.

Memosens is the result of a collaboration between Endress + Hauser and Knick, and is based on contactless and digital sensor technology. Designed to overcome all the measurement problems associated with conventional systems, Memosens functions as an open standard allowing customers to use products from any company that supports Memosens.

Register online at MemosensAcademy to become a Memosens member. A Memosens membership has numerous advantages including easy access to best practices and application notes on how to solve typical problems of liquid measurement such as demanding measurement tasks that otherwise couldn’t be managed by conventional sensor technology; and predictive maintenance through intelligent diagnostics and the possibility to pre-calibrate Memosens sensors in the laboratory.

Earn while you learn

Take part in the Memosens Academy quiz to test your knowledge about Memosens and liquid measurement, and become a Memosens Master. As a successful quiz participant, you will get a chance to win Amazon vouchers.