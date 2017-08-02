SIL 2 certified differential pressure switch for marine applications

I would like to enquire about Alvi Technologies

Alvi Technologies presents the DS21, a new range of differential pressure switches designed to perform in difficult and harsh application conditions.

Suitable for marine applications, the DS21 differential pressure switch is a measuring/switch unit with an indicator designed to survive in harsh measuring conditions such as pressure surges, vibrations, frequent switching and high demands on the switching output.

The DNV GL approval allows the switch to be used for a range of marine applications including ships, barges, offshore oil platforms and desalination.

Key features of Alvi’s DS21 differential pressure switches include SIL 2 certification for functional safety; ability to provide critical pressure measurements with accuracy of ± 2.5% of upper range; enclosure with IP55 or IP65 protection and resistance to shock and vibrations; easy operation; and pressure measurement range from 0-250 mbar to 0-6 bar.

