Search
Home > Fischer’s EA16 touch screen process indicators from Alvi
Related Supplier News
New Fischer pressure gauges to monitor SF6
New Fischer pressure gauges to monitor ...
Alvi Technologies presents a new range of pressure gauges from Fischer designed specifically to monitor sulphur hexafluoride gas in various industries.
Knick P40000 transducers improving safety and availability of rail networks
Knick P40000 transducers improving ...
Alvi Technologies presents the Knick P40000, a precision range of transducers designed for accurate current and voltage measurement.

Fischer’s EA16 touch screen process indicators from Alvi

By Alvi Technologies 29 August 2017
Supplier News
article image Fischer EA16 touch screen process indicator
logo
02 98387220

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Alvi Technologies announces the availability of the new EA16 touch screen process indicators from Fischer, Germany.

Reliable and effective monitoring is important to achieve a high quality end product in any industrial process. Continuous monitoring in real time throughout the process will ensure any problem is identified and resolved immediately instead of leaving it till the end of the process to discover a poor quality product.

Process monitoring is, therefore, an important factor in the long-term reliable operation of any automated controlled system.

The new Fischer EA16 from Alvi is a process indicator that displays measured values from the transducers.

Key features include a 3.5” TFT touch LCD display with configurable colour switching; 2 or 4 channel inputs with 2 or 4 configurable outputs; USB interface with an optional data logger function and data storage on a micro SD card; and PC software allowing all parameters to be flexibly adjusted.

Fischer’s EA16 touch screen process indicator can identify causes of malfunctions instantly and repair them effectively; maximise production rate and process speed with increased quality and greater consistency; minimise downtime and optimise manufacturing processes; and document all processes at every stage for traceability and track-ability.

Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Monitoring Process Monitoring Systems