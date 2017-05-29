Ceramat retractable fittings for demanding measurements

Ceramat retractable fittings available from Alvi Technologies are designed for the safe and automatic cleaning of optical probes without process interruptions, ensuring reliable process control.

Built for extremely demanding measurement tasks in various application fields where conventional fittings often fail, Ceramat retractable fittings feature an indestructible ceramic sealing between sensor and process. The probe can be directly immersed in the stream; the measurement is no longer affected by the conventional immersion tube.

UV/VIS/NIR and Raman spectroscopy are established measuring technologies in process analysis. Optical immersion probes, directly adapted to pipe or reactor, usually serve as interfaces to the process for these systems. Depending on the medium, however, the optical window can be contaminated, leading to significant impairment of measuring precision or even an altogether faulty measuring signal.

Avoiding this would mean interrupting the measurement to clean the sensor or put the cleaning on hold until the next cleaning interval of the production facility. Optical measuring methods were, therefore, rarely used when dealing with difficult media such as glue or moist powder.

Alvi Technologies now offers the tried-and-tested Ceramat retractable fitting and the cleaning and calibration system Unical 9000 specially adapted to the requirements of spectroscopy with optical fibres and optical immersion probes. Any contamination of the optical window is detected by the spectrometry software via the measuring signal. The probe can then be cleaned when necessary or automatically according to a set cycle. The probe is rinsed with up to four cleaning or calibration liquids and dried with pressurised air.