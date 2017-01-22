Alvi signal converters with isolation for test stands

I would like to enquire about Alvi Technologies

Alvi Technologies offers signal isolators designed to provide galvanic isolation to the sensors, transducers, actuators and devices used in test stands.

Test stands are used to develop, characterise, test and measure physical and electrical variables in applications such as motor testing, electrical apparatus testing and automotive components testing. Sophisticated test stands house several sensors, transducers, data acquisition features and actuators to control the object under test. The sensors, transducers and devices measuring these physical variables will need to be galvanically isolated to produce accurate test results in a controlled environment.

Signal isolators from Alvi Technologies offer galvanic isolation for conversion of standard signals. Additionally, Alvi offers high precision devices for conversion of sensor output signals to appropriate control input signals; accurate temperature measurement; and easy adjustment of devices via dip switches for different measurement tasks.

