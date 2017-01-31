Alvi’s solution for pH measurements during dye synthesis

Used to impart colour to materials, dyes go through a synthesis process in a reactor before being filtered, dried and blended with other additives to produce the final product. The synthesis process involves reactions followed by separation processes that may include distillation, precipitation and crystallisation. Once the actual colour is manufactured, finishing operations, including drying, grinding and standardisation are performed to help maintain consistent product quality.

Most of the essential reaction steps during dye synthesis are pH dependent; the optimisation of product yield is therefore based on reliable, low-maintenance pH measurements. When taking pH measurements in extreme conditions, the pH probes should be removed and serviced several times a year.

Alvi’s Ceramat WA150 sensor lock gate together with the Unical 9000 automatic cleaning and calibrations system allows complete automation of this difficult measuring point with maximum availability.

Featuring a corrosion-proof, ultra-hard, super polished, rotating ceramic part and a corrosion-resistant, carbon-reinforced, non-moved plastic (PEEK) housing, the Ceramat probe will not show any wear on the sealing, probe housing or other parts even months after installation.

Alvi Technologies offers the complete measuring system for liquid analysis with high reliability, optimal process control and low cost of ownership.