Alvi’s SE660 conductivity sensor saving water during electroplating

Alvi Technologies presents the SE660 conductivity sensor, designed for conductivity measurement of rinse water in an electroplating application.

Electroplating is the process of coating a metal to a metal or other surfaces to achieve special surface properties, change engineering or mechanical properties, create a barrier that protects it from the environment or corrosion, or simply change the appearance of a workpiece.

The process of electroplating involves various physical and chemical steps to produce the desired results. The first step of the process is to treat the metal surface with strong acid to remove impurities followed by rinsing. The metal surface is soaked in the plating solution, rinsed again, soaked in a rust inhibitor and rinsed again. Rinsing follows cleaning, plating and stripping operations.

Rinsing is a critical step within the plating process as it prepares the part for subsequent finishing operations, stops the chemical reaction, and prevents cross contamination of subsequent plating tanks. Poor rinsing can result in staining, spotting, blistering, or peeling of the workpiece.

Rinsing, therefore, must be effective and efficient so that all contamination is removed with minimal water and energy requirement. This efficiency can be achieved only with precise conductivity measurement of the rinse water.

During the electroplating process as the parts are removed from the process and dipped into a rinse tank, the concentration of chemicals in the rinse water rises, thereby increasing the conductivity of rinse water. Alvi’s SE660 conductivity sensor monitors the conductivity of the rinse water to maintain chemical concentrations at levels that will provide adequate rinsing and prevent excessive drag in subsequent process tanks.

On detection of a particular conductivity level of rinse water, the analyser opens the solenoid valve to release water into the rinse tank; conversely, when the conductivity falls below a certain limit, the analyser closes the solenoid valves to stop water flow into the tank.

Using Alvi’s SE660 conductivity sensor for conductivity measurement of rinse water helps reduce water use by adding water to rinse tanks only when necessary instead of continuously. The SE660 is a cost-efficient sensor designed for measuring low to very high conductivity values and is insensitive to contamination and corrosion.

Please contact Alvi for further information.