Alvi’s measuring instruments ensuring precision monitoring in clean rooms

By Alvi Technologies 22 March 2017
article image Fischer DE39 digital differential pressure transmitter with 4-digit colour change LCD
Alvi Technologies offers special measuring instruments that ensure accurate control and monitoring of clean room environments in research laboratories.

The increasing demand for ultra-trace determinations along with quality control and assurance in research applications has led to a growing need for controlled clean room environments. A clean room is a protected area where airborne particles and cleanliness are controlled to the strictest guidelines.

Compliance with these strict guidelines requires easily managed monitoring along with comprehensive reporting, with several factors coming into play from clean room architecture to human activities. To maintain a clean room environment, various parameters such as air flow, velocity, temperature and humidity among others need to be monitored and controlled.

Depending upon the operational process and desired life cycle of such facilities, various options from simple to complex instrumentation can be chosen.

Alvi’s special measuring instruments provide the highest degree of precision with long-lasting repeatability.

Learn more about Alvi’s solutions for clean rooms.

