Alvi’s measurement solutions for Block Type Thermal Power Plants

By Alvi Technologies 16 May 2017
Supplier News
Alvi Technologies offers an extensive selection of proven measurement products for Block Type Thermal Power Plants or BTTPs.

A BTTP is a type of power plant that supplies both electricity and heat energy. In BTTPs, also known as Block Unit Heating Power Plants, a generator powered by a combustion engine produces the electricity. Typically, the thermal energy produced by the combustion engine goes to waste by being discharged into a river. Instead, in a BTTP, this thermal energy is piped away to provide heating for houses, apartments or businesses in the vicinity.

BTTPs may be fuelled by oil, natural gas, vegetable oil, bio-mass material or fossil fuels. A BTTP forms an integral part of systems for Combined Heat and Power (CHP) and Combined Cooling, Heat and Power (CCHP).

Using Alvi’s measurement products, power plant operators can maximise the efficiency of the plant and assets as they receive access to data on many critical measurements.

Alvi’s complete portfolio includes a comprehensive selection of sensors and transmitters related to the BTTP application: Pressure of air/fuel mixture (ME50); Pressure of water circuit (ME 11, ME 12); Flow control of heating circuit (DS21); and, Touch panel process indicator (EA16).

Please contact Alvi for further information.

