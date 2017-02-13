Alvi’s 703 laboratory conductivity meter to measure water quality

Conductivity is considered a good indicator of water quality. Conductivity of water is affected by positive or negative charged ions, and has a critical influence on aquatic life since every organism has a typical tolerance range. Measuring the conductivity of water could specifically be useful for fisheries.

Salts and other substances affect the quality of water used for drinking. Conductivity readings from the meter could be one of the measures taken into consideration when testing the output of raw water that comes from different water sources to determine the treatment process.

The water from a lake, river, or tap is rarely suitable for industrial use as it contains contaminants, largely ionic, which if not removed will cause scaling and corrosion in plant equipment, particularly in heat exchangers, cooling towers, and boilers. The water needs to be treated before it reaches the equipment. The residual output of a water treatment plant is discharged into oceans or rivers or used in irrigation. Depending upon the application, the water needs to be treated accordingly. Since conductivity is a measure of the total concentration of ions, conductivity measurement is done at different stages of water treatment.

The 703 laboratory conductivity meter from Alvi Technologies simplifies the monitoring and measurement of conductivity of water with its numerous safety functions and record printouts.

Alvi’s 703 laboratory conductivity meters are suitable for a broad range of applications requiring water quality monitoring. Key features include measurement ranges from 0.000 µS/cm to 2000 mS/cm; well-designed IP54 rated enclosure; calibrated analogue galvanically isolated recorder output; Sensoface monitoring of sensor and measuring equipment; and an RS 232 interface for the computer and printer.

