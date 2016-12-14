Alvi introduces new mains powered standard signal isolator BL 513

I would like to enquire about Alvi Technologies

Alvi Technologies introduces a new signal isolator and amplifier to its BasicLine series. The new BL 513 is a high-end yet very affordable device for reliable signal conversion and transmission in common applications.

For any process loop, the process signals are interconnected with various instruments. However, the task of signal conversion along with isolation at each measurement point is a common challenge.

The BL 513 standard signal isolator and amplifier from Alvi Technologies’ BasicLine series features reliable galvanic three-port isolation of input, output and auxiliary power supply, preventing measurement errors and distortion.

Designed for a 300 V AC/DC working voltage, the BL 513 allows user-friendly operation with the calibrated range selection function eliminating the need for manual adjustments. The device can also be easily configured using the DIP switches while being protected against accidental changes.

Key features of the BL 513 standard signal isolator and amplifier also include an integrated wide-range power supply allowing operation with 24 V DC supplies as well as 100~230 V AC mains supplies; CE compliance; and UL certification.

The BasicLine series has been tailored to the needs of mechanical engineering companies that seek precise, reliable and cost-optimised signal isolators for large-scale applications.

More information about the BL 513 range can be accessed on the Alvi Technologies website.