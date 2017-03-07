Adjustable differential pressure switch for water in HVAC applications

I would like to enquire about Alvi Technologies

Alvi Technologies introduces a new adjustable differential pressure switch from Fischer Germany for use with all non-aggressive gases and fluids in HVAC applications.

A differential pressure switch is designed to convert a differential pressure change between two systems to an electrical function.

Fischer’s DS34 adjustable differential pressure switch offers an ideal sensor-and-switch solution for HVAC applications such as checking chiller status and pump status.

The differential pressure technique is more reliable than the standard paddle switch since a paddle switch can easily break on high flows. The Fischer DS34 adjustable differential pressure switch for water is an ideal solution for such applications.

Fischer’s DS34 adjustable differential pressure switches combine high reliability with overload protection and a long shelf life. Various measuring ranges are available from 0.06 to 6.0 bar, with the most common ones stocked locally in Alvi’s Seven Hills warehouse.

For further information on the DS34differential pressure switch, please visit the Alvi Technologies website.