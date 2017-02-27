A complete FDA compliant pH measurement system from Alvi

Alvi Technologies offers a complete FDA compliant pH measurement system featuring their MemoRail digital analyser along with Memosens sensors and MemoSuite software.

A measure of acidity or alkalinity, pH is an important consideration for any manufacturing company involved in food processing, with extra precautions required to be taken to maintain the correct pH levels. In addition to ensuring food safety, controlled pH levels are also required for a balance of flavours. In order to produce a safe and optimum product, food production processes need to have Good Manufacturing Practices and Effective Monitoring processes.

The FDA CFR Title 21 regulates the manufacturing of food and drugs, and sets the requirement to ensure the electronics records of the processes are trustworthy, reliable and fail-safe.

Alvi’s pH sensor SE 546

Widely used in hygienic and sterile applications in the food and pharmaceutical industries, Alvi’s SE 546 with break-resistant ISFET sensor and Memosens technology offers perfect galvanic isolation and features a body made of FDA-compliant PEEK as well as a double-chamber reference system. Offering a short response time, the pH sensor is suitable for application at low temperature and is also sterilisable, making it ideal for a broad range of FDA compliant processes.

pH analyser: MemoRail

MemoRail is the first genuinely compact digital analyser for measuring pH values with Memosens sensors. Two analogue active/ passive 4 to 20 mA outputs supply the measurement values for process value to the process control system or a PLC.

MemoRail is immediately ready for measurement on connecting a pre-calibrated Memosens sensor. Thanks to Memosens technology, optimum availability of the point of measurement is achieved by using pre-calibrated sensors with contactless Memosens. Calibration is no longer carried out on-site but under reproducible conditions in the laboratory with the new MemoSuite software tool. Separate sensor data is always directly assigned to each Memosens sensor. Problems at the connector involving humidity, corrosion or even defective galvanic isolation are completely eliminated.

Configured easily using DIP switches, MemoRail is set up only once for the measurement parameters and ranges. The unit is supplied with 24 V DC via screw terminals/ bus connectors or with 90 to 230 V AC via the integrated VariPower broad-range power supply.

MemoSuite: Sensor Management Tool for quick and easy calibration of Memosens sensors

The MemoSuite software allows quick and easy calibration of Memosens sensors.

The two versions, MemoSuite Basic and MemoSuite Advanced meet different application-specific requirements. While MemoSuite Basic calibrates Memosens sensors, MemoSuite Advanced calibrates as well as performs a diagnosis and database documentation of the sensors. Up to 10 Memosens sensors can be calibrated simultaneously. The database meets the requirements of GMP and FDA CFR 21 Part 1.

Alvi Technologies also offers fittings that validate the FDA compliant production process.

