When your pool becomes a translucent floor in winter

STAGE 40 Pep Core panels from Allplastics Engineering were supplied to SAAJ Design to maximise the use of the swimming pool area during the winter months.

For this innovative Melbourne project, the Allplastics Architectural and Building division provided the designer scratch-resistant, anti-slip and lightweight STAGE 40 Pep Core panels to build a translucent floor on the swimming pool. The brief for the designer was to maximise the use of external spaces by making them multipurpose in function. The swimming pool, which would have been otherwise used only during the warmer months of late spring to autumn, could now be utilised throughout the year.

Allplastics’ solution was to form the edge of this pool with a profile to accept coloured aluminium joists, which spanned the entire width. Stored in a pool equipment enclosure, the 2.0m x 1.0m STAGE 40 panels from Allplastics (typically used for stage platforms) span across the joists and ‘floor’ of the pool. Along with the perimeter terrace and via two ¼-tonne steel glass ‘gates’, the pavilion connects to the pool creating an open floor plate measuring about 14.0m long x 9.0m wide.

A trafficable platform has been created over the pool with multiple possibilities during the non-swimming season (parties, mini tennis, mini basketball, junior bike riding, etc.). Hence, the typical suburban ‘lawn’ has been recreated as a moveable platform over a pool.

The translucent flooring is available in standard panel sizes of 2m x 1m x 40mm thick, and can be easily lifted by one person. With LED lighting beneath, an amazing ambience can be achieved in your outdoor space.

STAGE 40 panels can support loads of 500 kg/m².

Key features of STAGE 40 Pep Core panels include anti-slip properties (DIN rating); easy handling and installation; excellent light-scattering properties; excellent UV and weather resistance; exceptional load capacity; innovative translucent optic; meets AUST BCA fire tests; outstanding scratch resistance; and superior impact resistance.