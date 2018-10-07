Search
Versatile Acetal machined components with high tensile strength

By Allplastics Engineering 07 October 2018
Supplier News
article image Acetal is suitable for use in components where exceptional strength is needed
02 80382000

Allplastics Engineering offers Acetal (Delrin), a hard engineering plastic featuring high tensile strength and rigidity, excellent machining ability and versatility of application. Available in sheets and rods, Acetal comes with a precision machining service from Allplastics to cater to diverse industrial, engineering and material handling applications.

Resistant to hydrolysis, strong alkalis and thermo-oxidative degradation, Acetal is suitable for use in components where exceptional strength is needed for above-average temperature or moisture levels.

Key features of Acetal include high corrosion resistance, excellent creep and wear resistance, superior dimensional stability, good lubricity, high resistance to organic solvents, significant tensile and flexural strength, long term stability, outstanding abrasion resistance, and recyclability.

Acetal components are used in automotive applications, bobbins, bushes in car washing equipment, conveyor parts, electronic parts, food machinery components, rollers, washers, and telephones.

Acetal is available in sheet sizes measuring 1000 x 610mm, 2000 x 610mm, 2000 x 1000mm and 3000 x 610mm with a thickness range of 3 – 100mm.

Acetal rods measure 0.25 – 3m in length and 8 – 300mm in diameter.

Colours: Natural, Black

