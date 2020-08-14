UV grade polycarbonate panels for roofs

Polycarbonate panels from Allplastics Engineering were recently selected for a roof replacement project in Barton, ACT. Allplastics supplied 4.5mm thick matt polycarbonate panels for the roofing project.

Following a careful selection process, the client chose the matt polycarbonate panels, which were cut to 4.1m lengths from spools. The installation was carried out expertly by Glaziers Pty Ltd with stunning outcomes. The polycarbonate material has definitely maximised the durability and aesthetic of the structure.

Featuring excellent light transmittance, outstanding weather-ability and long life expectancy, the UV grade polycarbonate sheets can resist hailstorms as well as vandalism, and are widely used in roofing, balustrading and glazing applications.

Offering 250 times greater impact strength than normal glass, polycarbonate is virtually unbreakable against all kinds of objects. Polycarbonate can also be cut up to 20 metres long and curved without cracking, delivering flexibility in installations.

For the Barton roofing project, a continuous spool of polycarbonate was utilised to eliminate joints. These spools are available for projects up to 50m long and 2540mm wide, making them ideal for long light boxes and warehouse roofs where standard sheets may need joints.

In addition to flat polycarbonate sheets, Allplastics also offers materials for roofing and awnings in a multitude of variations that can be adapted to any architectural design as well as accommodate budgets. These include multiwall polycarbonate lightweight panels; PEP Core translucent composite panels; STAGE 40 translucent, trafficable, scratch-resistant, anti-slip surfaces; and Opal polycarbonate.

Selection of roofing material is an important part of the building process. Consult with Allplastics for assistance in getting your building ready to withstand the scorching sun, pouring rain and heavy hail.