Unbreakable mirrors for home gym walls

By Allplastics Engineering 10 May 2020
Supplier News
article image Gym mirror
Allplastics Engineering offers a range of lightweight yet strong polycarbonate and acrylic mirrors for home gymnasium walls.

Allplastics’ unbreakable polycarbonate mirrors are ideal for home gym walls or garage walls. With 250 times the strength of glass, these polycarbonate mirrors are virtually unbreakable, and are available in 3mm and 6mm thickness options for a standard sheet size of 3000mm x 2000mm.

A cut to size service as well as installation is offered for Sydney Metropolitan residents. The mirrors should ideally be adhered to a flat surface such as MDF.

For environments such as police stations, prison cells and public toilets, Allplastics offers the premium grade hard-coat surface polycarbonate in a standard sheet size of 2440mm x 1220mm with 6mm thickness.

For less demanding applications, Allplastics supplies Euromir acrylic mirrors in 3mm thick 3000mm x 2000mm sheets.

