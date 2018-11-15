Teflon is 80!

PTFE, popularly known as Teflon and one of the most commonly used polymers in recent decades, was discovered by accident in a DuPont laboratory in 1938.

Working in the New Jersey laboratories of DuPont, Roy Plunkett was attempting to make a new chlorofluorocarbon refrigerant. During this process the tetrafluoroethylene gas in its pressure bottle stopped flowing before the bottle’s weight had dropped to the point of signalling ‘empty’. Weighing the bottle to measure the amount of gas, Plunkett became curious about the source of the weight.

When he sawed the bottle apart, he noticed the inside coated with a waxy white slippery material, which on analysis turned out to be perfluoroethylene. Kinetic Chemicals, formed by DuPont in partnership with General Motors, patented the new fluorinated plastic in 1941, and registered the Teflon trademark in 1945.

By 1948, DuPont was producing over 900 tons of Teflon brand PTFE per year. The material became popular over the next decade in the home segment as coating for non-stick cookware with patented brands such as Tefal and Happy Pan.

Teflon’s excellent dielectric properties, especially at high radio frequencies expanded the application potential with the material being used as an insulator in connector assemblies and cables, as well as in printed circuit boards used at microwave frequencies.

PTFE has a broad industrial application too thanks to its low friction and high chemical resistance; it is used for bushes, washers, gaskets, seals, slide plates, valve seats and tooling pins among many more.

Allplastics Engineering has been machining PTFE components over the last 44 years for a diverse range of industries including food, packaging, pharmaceutical, chemical, materials handling and transport.

For special applications where virgin PTFE is not suitable, Allplastics can provide glass filled, carbon filled and bronze filled PTFE. For applications where PTFE is required to be bonded to steel, Allplastics can provide a chemically etched surface on one side of the sheet.

Key features of PTFE include superior chemical resistance; high temperature use up to 260°C; lowest co-efficient of friction; physiologically inert material; and excellent electrical properties.